New York man sentenced to 5 years in prison

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A western New York man convicted of leaving menacing phone messages for two republican members of congress has been sentenced to five years in prison.

64-year-old Carlos Bayon left threatening voicemails last year for a representative in Louisiana and one in Washington.

Authorities said he had a loaded rifle and books on bomb making.

Bayon admitted to leaving those messages but said he only wanted to share his outrage about the Trump administrations immigration and family separation policies.

