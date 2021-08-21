New York Lottery launches Monday night Powerball drawing

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New Yorkers now have an additional chance to win the lottery.

The New York Lottery has announced the launch of Monday night Powerball drawing. This additional drawing joins the lineup currently held in the evenings on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

According to the Lottery, the first Monday night drawing will be held on August 23 at 10:59 p.m. Sales for the new drawing will begin the day before on August 22.

Powerball is played by selecting five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. Additionally, the Power Play add-on feature is also available for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free line at 1-877-846-7369 or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.