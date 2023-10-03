ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) – While some are satisfied with the result, the representatives from New York expressed to News 8 sadness and frustration.

“So I may have lost a vote today, but as I walk out of this chamber, I feel fortunate to have served the American people. i leave the speakership with a sense of pride, accomplishment and yes, optimism,” says former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

At that moment McCarthy accepted his fate.Tossed from a seat he desperately fought to win just nine months ago. His ouster a victory for the likes of fellow Republican Matt Gaetz but for two New York Members of congress, a dark chapter in the chamber’s history.

“It’s a really sad day for America, a sober day, but what’s happening within the house republican caucus is you have a civil war going on two very extreme groups and they can’t seem to get together,” shared Democratic Congressman Joe Morelle.

Most republicans in the house including Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis who represents Staten Island and part of Brooklyn wanted McCarthy to stay.

“It’s devastating for a conference. 98% of the conference was with speaker McCarthy. He’s done a good job. He did not deserve this. it’s a complete injustice all he did was his job. He was governing,” says Malliotakis.

Republic Congresswoman Claudia Tenney shared a statement with News 8 expressing her disapproval for the final decision made.

“The American people are fed up with political gamesmanship and dysfunction in Washington. Sadly, a small group of Republicans teamed up with the Democrats to plunge our conference into a leadership race and sideline our effort to pass conservative appropriations bills. Instead of working together to pass spending cuts, gain operational control of our borders, rein in Biden’s bloated bureaucracy, and hold the corrupt Biden family accountable through oversight functions, Republicans will remain divided amid important negotiations with Biden and Schumer. Speaker McCarthy’s magnanimous and courageous decision to step aside gives Republicans one last chance to unify, come together, elect a speaker, and deliver conservatives wins for the American people.” Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R)

It remains unclear who might now run for speaker but New York does have a republican member of congress already in a leadership position and that’s Elise Stefanik who represents much of New York’s north country.

As McCarthy gave his final farewell, he says he will not run for speaker again.

Moving forward, North Carolina Representative Patrick McHenry will serve as the temporary house speaker.