ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A proposed bill in Albany known as Elder Parole is finding supporters and detractors in our area.

The Elder Parole legislation if passed will allow those who have been incarcerated for at least 15 years to be eligible for parole once they have turned 55 years old.

TeAna Taylor who is the co-director of policy and communications with The Release Ageing People in Prison Campaign, says this legislation for her is personal because her father has been incarcerated since she was 10.

“Although he did commit a very serious crime, I know that my father from the bottom of my heart, I know that my father is not just his crime and he’s done everything in his power to be the best father he can be while being incarcerated but also his number one goal is to stop violence in our communities to atone for the violence he has committed,” said Taylor.

Republican New York State Senator Pam Helming is against Elder Parole and says this legislation has just enough SUPPORT to pass and she says she doesn’t understand why her democratic colleagues would sign a BILL like this instead of something that supports the victims.

“It’s not a good thing for society, for our communities. What I’m hearing from people in Monroe County and throughout my entire district, they want increased public safety and security. They don’t want more criminals who’ve committed these heinous crimes released onto the streets,” said Helming.

Thomas Gant is the community organizer for the Center for Community Alternatives, he disagrees and says he doesn’t believe that if a person makes a bad decision that they should be held accountable for the rest of their lives.

“It’s just overkill if we continue to keep people in prison. Most people in prison after they’ve spent decades in prison now you talk about health issues, you talk about all these other different things that the state has to provide which costs more money which ultimately is going to cost taxpayers more money,” said Gant.

Ontario County Sheriff David Circencione says this bill in his opinion is a horribly egregious piece of legislation that is a slap in the face to the victims.

“When you think of convictions for murder, child abuse, rape , these are people that the amount of investigation it takes to even charge them and the evidence that has to be put forth to make an arrest or have an indictment by a grand jury, then they’re convicted in a court of law by either a jury of their own peers or a judge which by the way is their choosing, the defendant’s choosing whether they have a judge or a jury. Then it’s up to the judge to use guidelines to impose sentencing and the judge who’s a lawyer and has a law degree and poses that sentencing and now we are at the point where we are going to go take a look at amending that just because someone reaches the age of 55 and has served 15 years,” said Circencione.

