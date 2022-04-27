(WSYR-TV) — Hair beads will be allowed in New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) for the time being thanks to a unanimous vote which put a moratorium on the rule banning such headwear.

NYSPHSAA announced the decision in a press release Tuesday.

“Hair adornments, including beads, may be worn provided they are secured and do not present a safety hazard to the player, teammates or opponent.”

The rule, which has been in place for more than 20 years, was designed to protect athletes from an opponent’s jewelry and headwear from striking them in the face/eye. It joins the National Federation of State High School Associations who already amended its rule regarding headwear.

“Our Association has given the topic a significant amount of attention the past four months as a result of concerns brought to us by the membership,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “As a membership-led organization, it is important to listen to the concerns of our schools and take action to ensure student-athletes are able to participate in a beneficial manner while the membership fully examines this rule.”

While hair beads will be allowed, jewelry is still banned from competition. The 2021-22 NYSPHSAA season runs through June 11.