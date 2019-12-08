New York Hemp Lab Conference discuss problems Hemp business owners face

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)– Hemp experts from around the state gathered in Rochester Saturday to discuss the growing industry.

The second annual “New York Hemp Lab Conference” was held on the University of Rochester campus.

The day focused on the unique problems New York businesses face and the innovative solutions leaders are implementing to continue to drive success.

New York Hemp Club’s founder, Zach Sarkis, says today’s conference is the set up for more events to come in 2020.

“We’re going to education and network events to help gain support people and look into covering more refined subjects so people can have the resources they need to make the right decisions,” says Sarkis.

Hemp New York is currently doing its founding membership drive.

Through the drive, you will gain access to certain benefits like discounted networking events.