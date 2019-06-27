New York City declares climate crisis

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CNN) — The New York City council passed legislation Wednesday calling for an immediate response to the global climate crisis.

It’s now the first city in the United States with more than a million people to issue the declaration.

Lawmakers say the U.S. bears a responsibility to address the threat.

More than 670 governments across 15 countries have declared climate emergencies.

These measures typically don’t contain policy proposals on how to fight climate change.

They serve as symbols of the commitment to fight it with future legislation.

