New York Assembly authorizes impeachment proceedings against Gov. Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York Assembly has taken the first step toward impeach proceedings against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie on Thursday authorized the Assembly Judiciary Committee to open an impeachment investigation. It will look at the cover-up of nursing home deaths and allegations of sexual harassment and improper conduct by six women, according to Assemblyman Bill Conrad, a Tonawanda Democrat. Heastie said the investigation will be led by Chair Charles D. Lavine.

#NEW: According Assemblyman Bill Conrad (D-Tonawanda), the assembly "is initiating its own impeachment inquiry, with subpoena power, in hopes it will bring us the answers we need in order to proceed." — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) March 11, 2021

“The reports of accusations concerning the governor are serious,” Heastie said in a statement. “The committee will have the authority to interview witnesses, subpoena documents and evaluate evidence, as is allowed by the New York State Constitution. I have the utmost faith that Assemblymember Lavine and the members of the committee will conduct an expeditious, full and thorough investigation,” Heastie said.

The speaker added the impeachment investigation will not impact the independent review of sexual harassment allegations against Governor Cuomo being overseen by New York State Attorney General Letitia James. James confirmed as much in a statement.

“Today’s action by the New York state legislature will have no bearing on our independent investigation into these allegations against Governor Cuomo. Our investigation will continue,” James said.

More than half of New York legislators have called on Gov. Cuomo to resign in light of growing sexual harassments allegations. One of the allegations was referred to Albany Police earlier Thursday.

Conrad says he supports the impeachment inquiry.

“I have every faith the independent probes currently underway will reveal the truths we are owed; however, the Assembly must reach some resolution in as expeditious a manner as possible. I have been assured that this inquiry, which will be managed by the Assembly Judiciary Committee, should occur and conclude comparatively quickly,” he said.

“I will keep pushing for this inquiry’s timely conclusion, and for the media and public to be granted access to the proceedings,” he added. “If this inquiry yields evidence that the Governor has committed an impeachable offense, I will seek his removal from office.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.