ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local first responders are reminding residents how to celebrate safely.

Ridge Road Fire District Battalion Chief Brian Gebo says if you are setting off your own fireworks this weekend at home to do so with these tips in mind.

“[keep a] 30-foot radius, make sure you have proper footwear, you’re obviously protected and have some kind of extinguishing agent water, a bucket, a garden hose, anything. Don’t discard any used devices in your garbage can. It can catch on fire later on when you’re not watching,” says Gebo.

His biggest word of advice when using your own fireworks – don’t. He says now that Christmas is over, upkeep your Christmas trees before taking them down is another way to prevent a fire this holiday season.

He encourages those celebrating New Year’s to have a plan in place ahead of time for how to get home safely after celebrations.