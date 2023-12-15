ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday marked the celebration of a new Women-Build Habitat for Humanity House in the Greater Rochester Area.

More than 100 women worked on this home, including individuals and teams from numerous businesses, churches, and community groups. The proud homeowner is her family’s first-ever home buyer who also put in 200 hours of effort into the house.

Several speakers attended this celebration to talk about the effort that was put in. The speakers included: