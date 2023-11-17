Democrats in the lead in two hotly contested town races

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — After final vote counting on Friday the Democratic candidates in two extremely close local races are in the lead.

Penfield town council candidate Kevin Berry, a Democrat, now has 5,088 votes to Republican AJ Hetske’s 5,063.

Before Friday there was only a one vote difference between the two.

Linda Teglash, a Democrat, appears to have claimed the other Penfield council seat on the ballot with 5,178 votes.

In the race for the second Pittsford town council seat on the ballot Naveen Havannavar, a Democrat, overcame a 7-vote deficit and now holds a lead of 4,242 to 4,224 over incumbent Republican Kate Bohne Munzinger.

Like Penfield, two council seats were on the ballot in Pittsford this year and it appears Cathy Koshykar, a Democrat, has won the other seat, which transfers control of the council from Republicans to Democrats.

The votes counted Friday mostly consisted of affidavit and absentee ballots that were not counted on Election Day.

“Election Day ends on Election Day for most people but for some of us, the chosen few we get to stick it out for most of the year making sure that we certify every ballot and we make sure every person’s vote counts,” said one of the two Monroe County Board of Elections Commissioner Lisa Nicolay, a Republican.

Nicolay says these final counts will be certified either Monday or Tuesday and then they will determine which races require a recount.