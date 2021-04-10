New vaccine registration hotline and community-based PODs open to all

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is focusing on underserved communities with new community-based vaccination PODS and an easy-to-use hotline with the goal of bringing the vaccine to these communities that need to most.

Leaders are sending out a call for action as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in the area.

“I’m asking you to join us in doing your part. These clinics available to everyone in our community. There’s no reason why you should not be able to get the vaccine if you want to,” said Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren.

Vaccination clinics are coming to all four quadrants in the city of Rochester on a recurring bias. These clinics will be at churches and rec centers in zip codes where vaccination rates are low like 14605 which has the lowest vaccination rate in the city.

The goal, to ensure equal access and transparency in vaccine distribution.

“To have a place in walking distance, to be greeted by families faces and to be surrounded by people who make you comfortable in asking questions and getting the facts about the vaccine,” said Daniele Lyman-Torres, commissioner of department of rec and human services.

The pods come at a critical time as cases continue to rise in the high school and college age population.

“We are in a race between increasing vaccination efforts and the new COVID-19 variants that are more contagious and they’re spreading amongst young people in our community,” said Adam bello, Monroe County executive.

Unlike in the past where appointments filled up in days, leaders say hundreds of appointments are available and a new telephone hot line is available to help those who may not be able to make an appointment online.

“For those who aren’t internet savvy, again it’s not a race to see who can type it in the quickest, 753-5555 hotline will do appointments over the phone at any of the eligible vaccination sites,” said Bello.

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting monroecounty.gov, calling (585) 753-5555.

The following Community Based Organizations are also available to assist anyone with registration: United Way of Greater Rochester; Ibero American Action League; Lifespan, Person Centered Housing Strategies; Refugees Helping Refugees; and Community Health Worker Association.

Residents aged 16 and over who live in the zip codes of 14604, 14605, 14606, 14607, 14608, 14609, 14610, 14611, 14613, 14614, 14615, 14619, 14620, 14621, 14622 can access COVID-19 vaccination appointments at one of four neighborhood PODs. Vaccination clinics will take place Thursdays through Sundays on the following dates and at the following locations:

Baber AME Church: 550 Meigs St, Rochester, NY 14607 Thursday, April 15



Memorial AME Zion Church: 549 Clarissa St, Rochester, NY 14608 Friday, April 16



Greater Harvest Baptist Church: 121 Driving Park Ave, Rochester, NY 14613 Friday, April 23



Jackson R-Center: 485 N. Clinton Ave, Rochester NY 14605 Saturday, April 10 Saturday, April 17



Edgerton R-Center: 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608 Sunday, April 11 Sunday, April 18 Sunday, April 25



Ryan R-Center: 530 Webster Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 Saturday, April 24

