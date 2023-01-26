ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After aging out of the foster care system, one in five people will become homeless, according to advocacy group The HUB585. To help ease the transition between the infamously complex foster care system and adulthood, local leaders joined forces with The Hub to create a housing pilot program for this group.

Thursday, NYS Senator Jeremy Cooney, County Executive Adam Bello, and The HUB585 founder Dr. Ashley Cross announced the Transitional Living Foster Home Pilot Program, as well as $300,000 in state funding secured by senator Cooney.

Project coordinators will purchase a large single-family home in Rochester, which will be renovated into long-term housing for teenagers approaching and passing age 18.

“If we want to build a brighter future in Rochester, we have to support innovative ideas to support our youth,” Cooney said. “Creative thinkers like Dr. Cross represent the best of our community.”

The young adults in the home will receive educational support to ensure GED completion alongside life skills training, as well as other traditional case management support. In addition to visits with caseworkers, the residents will participate in a mentorship program, and have a licensed foster parent living in the home, employed by The HUB585.

“At The Hub585, we believe that all youth can thrive when provided with a community of hope and healing where every child has a champion. This is what we aim to do through this project,” said Dr. Cross. “This home will […] provide layers of support for both the youth in foster care and the foster parents helping them navigate their transition to adulthood.”

To learn more about fostering children in the Rochester area, visit MonroeFosterCare.org.