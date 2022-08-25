ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Beginning September 1, the process of obtaining a concealed carry permit in New York will change to meet the standards of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act signed by Governor Kathy Hochul in July.

There are still questions about what counties and municipalities must do to follow the updated requirements when handing out permits.

New rules and regulations that are about to take effect from the Concealed Carry Improvement Act are causing confusion and frustration among applicants in Monroe County. Clerk Jamie Romeo said she sympathizes with them, but new information comes from the state.

As far as concealed carry permits go, Romeo said her office has been booked several weeks out for applicants getting appointments registering for one. During most visits, people are unsure what they’ll have to do after Sep. 1.

“It, unfortunately, did not provide our state agencies a lot of time despite what work was requested of them in the law,” Clerk Romeo said.

On Wednesday night, the Division of Criminal Justice Services released the minimum standards on what the training for concealed carry permits looks like.

Applicants must complete 16 hours of in-person learning on firearm and ammunition functions, gun maintenance, conflict management, storing firearms properly, and more. Then score at least 80 percent on a written test of the course. However, questions remain about who qualifies to teach these classes.

“The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office does provide some training,” Clerk Romeo said. “There are a lot of private entities across the county. Now what we have to do unfortunately is figure out who of the existing training that we have meets these standards and then where those deficiencies are we need to come up with a solution by community or government.”

In their memo, the Division of Criminal and Justice Services labels these teachers as “Duly Authorized Instructors” but doesn’t specify who fits that role. They also state anyone who “completed a firearm safety training course within five years before Sep. 1” may get credit for training requirements. Clerks are still unsure what that means for current permit holders.

“DCJS gave statements that current applicants do not have to go through the training,” Clerk Romeo continued. “But we haven’t seen that formal yet, so we’re waiting to see if that will change.”

The Monroe County Clerk’s Office plans to meet again with the Governor’s Office and the Division of Criminal Justice Services in the coming days to clarify more. For a full list of the standards to complete the training course, click here.

Once applications are complete, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office or Rochester Police will investigate if deemed necessary. The county judges will then make the final ruling to approve or deny applicants.