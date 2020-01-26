New Service and Police Center planned for East Main Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – An empty lot on east main street is planned to be the new location for the Rochester police department goodman section and southeast neighborhood service center.

The current southeast neighborhood service center sits in village gate. Commissioner of the city’s environmental services department Norman Jones says the new location is more centrally located.

“The goal of moving the location is to make it more forward-facing and to make it more inviting to the community to have access to it,” said Jones.

The $10 million project will be funded by money from federal surface transportation program urban funds, empire state development grant funds, and City of Rochester Funds.

The 2 story building will not only house administrative offices but have a community room, green space and bike racks.

Some at the meeting raised concerns about the big parking area around the building, neighbors in the area also gave feedback.

“It’s more than just a police presence. This is where the administration for looking over the neighborhood association and the quality of life in the area so this is important that they finally get a permeant home of their own,” said Brian Managan, Rochester resident.

Luis Guzman owns a barbershop down the street and thinks improvements to the area could help his business.

“It’s good for the neighborhood because that’s safety. That’s more safety for the business and for the neighborhood too,” said Luis Guzman of De Luis Barbershop.

The project includes tearing down some dilapidated buildings on the street and is part of a larger $20 million east main street reconstruction project.

“This is just part of the major plan of making sure our main street, our arterioles, our residential streets are being cared for in a very effective proactive way,” said Jones.

The project is in the final design phases now and the city is still gathering input to see how this new center can serve the community. As of now, construction is scheduled to begin in late summer 2020.