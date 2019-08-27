New roundabout open at Mt. Read Blvd. and Buffalo Rd.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The new roundabout at Mount Read Boulevard and Buffalo Road is open for traffic.
Construction began in July to improve the intersection, adding new concrete pavement and better curbs. It’s part of an ongoing project to improve safety along Mount Read Boulevard.
Despite the roundabout being open, construction is not yet finished. Westbound traffic along Buffalo Road will be detoured at Glide Street for around three weeks while road crews complete the project.
Traffic in the new roundabout won’t be affected.