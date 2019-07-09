New rideshare company to launch in Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) A new ride share company is about to roll out in Rochester. Roc’n Ride promises to provide better security and safety to customers. The idea is to reassure customers better screening of their drivers and overall provide a better experience.

The owner says he has multiple drivers ready to go and says there’s a significant demand in Rochester.

The locally based company says it’ll offer better programs, incentives, better pay for the drivers, and affordable rates for riders.

“We’re introducing rewards programs that are just better in general. Uber and Lyft have partnered with particular companies that quite honestly don’t exist in New York state. Doesn’t do us a better good. We’re working on not only partnering with local companies but with national companies,” said Linden Overshiser, founder & owner of Roc’n Ride.

One of those partnerships is with the Rochester Museum and Science Center come this Fall.

They’re in the process of developing an app, and they’re slated to launch by Thursday.

Link: http://rocnride.me/