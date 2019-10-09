New RCSD football ticket policy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In light of the recent violence and fights after the East High School football game, Rochester City School District, along with the Rochester Police Department and Pathways to Peace are implementing changes to the ticket sale process for some upcoming games.

For some games, pre-sale tickets are available for students to purchase at participating schools for $3 a ticket.

Tickets will also be available at the gate.

Students under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult with proper ID.

The new policy will be in effect for the following games: