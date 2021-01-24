New proposal for additional antlerless deer licenses awaiting final decision from PA Game Commission

HARRISBURG, P.A. (WTAJ) — This year, hunters in Pennsylvania may be able to apply for and receive additional antlerless deer licenses.

State Game Commission gave preliminary approval to a proposal that would remove the three-license limit for antlerless deer hunters statewide.

Under the plan, hunters could receive more licenses as long as they remain available, and provided that a hunter holds no more the four unfilled antlerless deer licenses at a time.

There would be no limit on the total number of licenses a hunter could obtain in a license year.

The measure still needs to receive final approval by the Game Commission.

