ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In the midst of an ongoing mental health crisis nationwide, The Children’s Agenda, a locally based nonprofit, has released a new poll taking a deep dive on parents’ concerns surrounding youth mental health.

In the nonprofit’s third poll of its kind, 600 parents from the Rochester area and across Monroe County were surveyed.

Tianna Johnson is a parent advocate, and his three children of her own, who she says have struggled with a response to these needs.

“We’re dealing with crises. We’re dealing with things that are not being supported and it can leave scars on families that not everyone is able to bounce back from,” said Johnson.

The latest poll found two out of five parents say their child has struggled with their mental health since returning to the classroom. And, only one out of four parents say their child is receiving some form of emotional or mental health counseling.

As Gov. Hochul has earmarked one billion dollars toward mental health initiatives in this year’s state budget, local leaders say more needs to be done.

“The best way you can address it is by getting our policymakers to release the funding and to change the laws that need to change to allow access in every school building to mental health supports, training for culturally responsive peer navigators and peer supports. We need all hands on deck,” said Larry Marx, CEO of The Children’s Agenda.

Sara Taylor is the founder behind BIPOC-PEEEEEEK, a program led by parents and caregivers who are receiving mental health care, or in need of it. Taylor says her family has also been faced with obstacles in getting timely mental health treatment.

“Those of us that have sat in psychiatric emergency rooms for 10 to 24 hours a day only being told to go home, that it’s behavioral. Those of us who have been on waiting lists for six weeks to six months. Yes, we see the data. But, we know that lives are being lost,” said Taylor.

Last month, News 8 reported an upcoming expansion within URMC to triple the size of its psychiatric emergency department and create a mental health urgent care facility.

Marx says expansion is one of the community’s current ‘positives.’

“The good news is there’s huge support for expanding services. That’s how the road to recovery begins. We need to expand every modality of mental health and emotional supports in every place we possibly can,” said Marx.

For the full poll results, visit this link from The Children’s Agenda’s website.