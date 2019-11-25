New photos show heat damage to fire equipment from Hornell fire

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – New photos have been released of fire equipment damaged from the Hornell fire that damaged eight homes.

Fire Chief Frank Brzozowski says that the fire was so hot that several hoses broke, shields melted, and one firetruck was affected.

















Fire departments from Arkport, Canisteo, and Fremont provided mutual aid after the first crews thought they were responding to just one structure fire, not multiple.

Hornell Mayor John Buckley said it’s a “miracle” that there was no loss of human life in a fire that took more than four hours to contain. There were family pets who perished in the fire, and only two people received medical attention, including one firefighter who suffered from heat exhaustion.

Those wishing to donate to the families affected can take cash or gift cards to Maple City Savings, where an account is being set up.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Hornell Police Department at (607) 324-2860.

