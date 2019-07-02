New Parcel 5 plans proposed following Jazz Fest concert

Thousands attend a musical performance at Parcel 5 in downtown Rochester on the final night of the CGI Rochester international Jazz Festival on Saturday June 29, 2019. (WROC Photo/Matt Driffill)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For years, the City of Rochester has been trying to develop Parcel 5, a large lot on Main Street in downtown Rochester, and a new financial request could indicate what the future holds for the site.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is requesting City Council to vote and approve a request of $4.7 million from the state to renovate Parcel 5. Legislation says the city will spend an additional $18.8 million, bringing the project total to $23.5 million.

According to the consolidated funding application, the city wants to add a visitor center with restrooms, an overhead canopy, site and stage lighting, a marquee, greenspace, hardscape, and digital infrastructure.

Parcel 5 was recently used as a concert space at the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival. Thousands attended the performance on Saturday, surrounded by downtown Rochester’s skyline as a backdrop to the music of Trombone Shorty.

Plans for Parcel 5 previously included a new performing arts center. Those plans were eventually relocated to a separate riverside site.

City council will have to vote on the funding request before it heads to the state for approval.

City of Rochester officials have not immediately returned a request for comment.

Read the city’s full proposal regarding funding applications: