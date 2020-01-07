New name but same mission for Mary Cariola

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As we ring in the new year one of Rochester’s most well-known organizations is making a change.

The Mary Cariola Children’s Center is now known as the Mary Cariola Center. President & CEO Karen Zandi discussed the motivation behind the name change Tuesday morning during News 8 at Sunrise.

“For many years we have served individuals over the age of 18 in our group homes, in our residences,” explained Zandi. “And parents are saying, well that individual will always be my child but to refer to them as children, it’s really disrespectful. Our staff was telling us that. They were saying, I don’t see my work in the name. And really people over the age of 18 deserve that respect not to be referred to as kids. Even if they have a disability they’re not kids. They’re adults. They have some adult rights. We’re trying to foster their independence with adult responsibilities. We need to reflect that we serve more than children.”

Some things won’t be changing – including the organization’s mission. “We conducted market research with many of our stakeholders – parents, donors, board members, general community,” Zandi said. “They told us what they recognize and love. Mary Cariola – the name – don’t change it. We love it. We know it. We love it. And your school colors are, our organizational colors are blue and yellow, which we love. And the sunshine!”

Zandi said the new year will also bring new opportunities for Mary Cariola Center. “We’ll be opening one more classroom at the Golisano Autism Center. So our expansion in service to children in school continues. And we’re always challenged about who are the young adults that we serve and what do they need?”

