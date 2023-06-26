ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County announced new incentives for towns to add more sidewalks along their roads during planned construction projects.

The new program will cover up to 50% of the sidewalk installation costs. Monroe County says this will help make the infrastructure improvements more affordable and attainable for towns in the county.

The program will pull $10 million in unassigned funds from Monroe County’s general fund balance.

Monroe County officials say this program is pivotal to creating a pedestrian-friendly environment, with safe and accessible walkways encouraging physical activity and fostering a sense of community.

The County Legislature approved the plan during its meeting on June 13, 2023.

The Department of Transportation will determine specific road projects for sidewalk

installations, and the cost of the installation will be incorporated into the overall cost of the

capital project. In addition, an inter-municipal agreement will be offered to towns, which includes a partial county subsidy to offset the sidewalk’s cost.

Previously, the cost of adding sidewalks along county roads was fully covered by towns that

requested they be added to a capital project.

