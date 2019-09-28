New location for School No. 22

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The City of Rochester celebrated the opening of the newly renovated Abraham Lincoln School No. 22 on Friday evening.
The school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location on Upper Falls Boulevard.
The new building now stands where the former School No. 6 stood. That school closed in 2012.
The space includes two technology labs, a maker space, and more.
The Rochester City School District’s Superintendent Terry Dade said it’s all about the students.
School No. 22 is partnered with Anthony Jordan Health Center, First Genesis Baptist Church, and Baden Street Settlement.