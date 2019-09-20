New local technology promises longer lasting milk

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – New York state is home to a revolutionary new technique that could improve the lives of the dairy farmers.

A new pasteurization technique for milk was presented during the Rochester dairy conference this week. It’s called millisecond technology or MST.

Researchers say it will more than double the shelf life of milk while maintaining taste and nutrients. That means it’ll be easier to get fresh milk.

“ The united states likes fresh. A lot of the rest of the world it’s all canned. Canned milk, boxed milk. Americans don’t like boxxed milk. We like fresh milk. This gives you the fresh milk with the extended life,” said Phillip Frechette, Co-inventor of MST

Right now only Puerto Rico has this type of technology at dairy farms. Developers hope to expand to more farms in the U.S. soon.

