New local respite program for adults with developmental disabilities

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) The Arc of Monroe is launching a brand new program where adults with developmental disabilities can stay longer.

The new program is called Encore. It’s a site based respite program that is happening at their Community Arts Connection location in Rochester. It offers individuals with developmental disabilities a chance to become more active while their caregivers get a break.

The program is for adults 21 years of age and older. They do a number of different activities for the arts.

Arc of Monroe says this is the first time they launch the program.

“Is open up similar programs for people that have more profound disabilities. So that’s a big need as well. This is kind of our first go at it. We started small and we plan to grow in the future,” Nate Zelesnikar, Senior Director of Programs and Services

According to Zelesnikar, Encore is a big help for parents or caregivers who are taking care of their loved ones with a developmental disability while raising other children having to work to pay the bills.

“We’re trying to help parents and caregivers, maybe give them a little extra time, getting home to again prepare themselves and not have to rush to leave what they have to do on normal days as far as their work goes,” said Zelesnikar.

Transportation is provided to Encore and can be provided at home if needed. The program runs Monday through Friday from 2:30 – 6 PM.

The Arc of Monroe has 40 locations throughout Monroe County, assisting people with developmental disabilities.

For more information: https://arcmonroe.org/encore/

