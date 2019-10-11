New legislation requires labels for menstrual products

Various menstrual products are seen, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Kennesaw, Ga. Georgia’s legislature is joining a nationwide effort to provide menstrual products for public school students in need. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In honor of International Day of the Girl, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on Friday, requiring menstrual products sold in New York State to contain a plain list of all the ingredients in the products.

“Practically every product on the market today is required to list its ingredients, ” Cuomo said in a statement on Friday.

“It’s part of the pervasive culture of inequality in our society that has gone on for too long.”

New York State is the first in the nation to require ingredient labels on menstrual products.

The legislation will take effect in 180 days and product manufacturers will have 18 months to develop new packaging or labels.