New law to protect older adults in nursing homes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In wake of recent reports of abuse in nursing homes, Senator Kristen Gillibrand announced new legislation to help protect patients from abuse.

The Promote Responsible Oversight and Target Employee Background Check Transparency for Seniors Act — also known as PROTECTS — would help expand access to the National Practitioner Data Bank for providers to conduct background screenings on potential employees.

Currently in New York State, there are over 200 thousand older adults in long-term care facilities.