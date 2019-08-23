New law keeps minors from being placed in custody of person who committed sex offense against them

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was announced on Thursday morning that Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed new legislation to better protect minors from felony sex offenders.

The new legislation makes it so minors can’t be placed in the custody of someone who was convicted of first or second-degree rape, first-degree sexual conduct against a child or predatory sexual assault against a child.

Because of this new law, a child cannot be placed in the custody of someone who committed a sexual offense against them.

Unsupervised visits between the minor and the offender are no longer allowed either.

“No child should have to endure the trauma of sexual abuse and it is critical that children going into the custody of another individual are safe,” Cuomo said. “This new law is common sense: it mandates that minors not be placed in the custody of or have unsupervised visits with anyone who committed a felony sex offense against them and ensuring the future well-being of these vulnerable children.”