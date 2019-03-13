New Jersey dad receives thousands of birthday phone calls following billboard prank
WTNH - (WTNH) - People from all over are wishing one New Jersey man a happy birthday, but wait until you hear why.
Chris Ferry's face and phone number are listed on a giant billboard on the highway near Atlantic City.
It reads, "Wish my dad happy birthday. Love, your sons."
His two boys paid for the billboard as a prank, and so far, their dad has received 15,000 messages and calls, and not from a single number he knows.
The billboard is paid for through April 6th.
