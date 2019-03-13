News

New Jersey dad receives thousands of birthday phone calls following billboard prank

By:

Posted: Mar 13, 2019 05:29 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 13, 2019 05:29 AM EDT

WTNH - (WTNH) - People from all over are wishing one New Jersey man a happy birthday, but wait until you hear why.

Chris Ferry's face and phone number are listed on a giant billboard on the highway near Atlantic City

It reads, "Wish my dad happy birthday. Love, your sons."

His two boys paid for the billboard as a prank, and so far, their dad has received 15,000 messages and calls, and not from a single number he knows. 

The billboard is paid for through April 6th.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected