New Jersey dad receives thousands of birthday phone calls following billboard prank

People from all over are wishing one New Jersey man a happy birthday, but wait until you hear why.

Chris Ferry's face and phone number are listed on a giant billboard on the highway near Atlantic City.

It reads, "Wish my dad happy birthday. Love, your sons."

His two boys paid for the billboard as a prank, and so far, their dad has received 15,000 messages and calls, and not from a single number he knows.

The billboard is paid for through April 6th.