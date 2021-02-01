New home goods store focuses on Black vendors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s a new locally owned business in Rochester: A home goods Store.

Honey B Home and Essentials is a product of the pandemic.

Co-owner Tonia Butler said she and her husband struggled to keep their other business open because of COVID-19. So they switched gears and decided to focus on offering a space to showcase Black owned artists and vendors.

“We started to think about home essentials and what the community needed. We also wanted to showcase other Black owned businesses so we started to reach out and found a ton of good vendors,” Bitler said.

“It’s a beautiful thing and a really special feeling for me.”

Honey B will also offer DIY classes for anyone looking to re-decorate as the pandemic continues. The store is on Commercial Street in Rochester.