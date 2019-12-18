New holiday musical wraps up laughs and generations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The new holiday musical from OFC Creations ‘Wrapping Around the Christmas Tree’ will hit the stage at The Lyric Theatre in Rochester on December 20-22.

Eric Johnson, the Producer, and Director, and actress Dresden Engle, who plays Darcy the Stage Mom, discussed the musical comedy Wednesday on News 8.

“It’s loosely based around real-life events,” said Johnson. “It follows two competing wrapping booths, gift-wrapping booths, in a local mall. And it’s the senior citizens that have had their booth for many, many, many years, versus the kids from the middle school running a robotics team that have to raise money to go to Florida. So it’s these two competing booths, and who’s gonna wrap the most gifts.”

Engle was more than happy to join the cast of this musical comedy. “We are having so much fun,” she said. “I think people are getting mad at me at rehearsal because I just keep laughing at the lines so much. It’s like, you’ve heard them before, let it go. But there’s a little bit of everything. There’s humor for the moms and dads, as well as the kids, and grandma and grandpa, and everybody. We both try to get Santa to move a little closer to us. And then, maybe there’s some dancing gingerbread men. It’s really two hours of just incredible fun for the whole family.”

Woven into the jokes and singing is a theme that rings true for the holiday season. “I think the theme with this show is that it is bringing generations together,” Johnson said. “You have the kids, you have the senior citizens, you have the parents in between. And all the generations are at odds with each other at one point or another in the show. And in the end, without giving away too much, they come together. They find a way to work together. They have to be able to succeed. And I think that’s a good theme for around the holidays, is how do we all work together and how do we get on the same page so that we can accomplish our goals? And so the nice thing about this show is that it’s set contemporary too. So this is a Christmas musical where you’re talking about things that are happening in the world right now. There’s real life events. We talk about things that are happening in Rochester. We mention RIT. We mention different media outlets. So you can relate to it.”

For tickets and more information about ‘Wrapping Around the Christmas Tree’ call (585) 667-0954 or visit the OFC Creations website.