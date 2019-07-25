New Henrietta law could address Emerald Ash Borer infested trees on private property

HENRIETTA, NY (WROC) – Some homeowners in Henrietta have raised concerns about dying trees near their houses due to possible infestation of the emerald ash borer.

That prompted Henrietta’s town board to come up with a plan that would give them the authority to remove those dying trees on private property.

The issue was recently discussed at the council meeting. Right now there’s nothing in the current town’s code that allows them to essentially say to a homeowner, they need to remove a tree because its in a dangerous position. A resolution is now introduced to draft up a new law to make a change.

The draft of the new law must be submitted by the town’s attorney to the board on August 1st.

