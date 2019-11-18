Live Now
New heart failure center at RGH

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, NY. (WROC) — Rochester General Hospital celebrated the opening of the Center for Advanced Heart Failure and Mechanical Circulatory Support on Saturday.

By opening this center, RGH is meeting a growing need for more heart failure treatment.

A study from the Journal of American Medicine Cardiology showed that heart failure deaths increased by 38% since 2017.

“When I first came here, I was the sickest patient here,” patient Richard Walton said.

“The left side of my heart failed. If it wasn’t for RGH, I wouldn’t be here right now,” Richard Walton said.

This new center has a 24 hour staff that is prepared to deal with the most extreme cases.

“With the big team that we have, it takes a team to deal with heart failure patients. We’re able to see, diagnose and treat patients effectively, ” Heart Failure Specialist Vishal Parikh said.

The new center is patient focused and has several ways to provide out patient service.

