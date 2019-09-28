New Hampshire man sentenced for stabbing State Trooper

SEPTEMBER PRECIPITATION: 2.53" SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:05 AM SUNDAY SUNSET: 6:56 PM

We've got some rain showers around right now along a broad cold front that's slowly moving southeast across the region. The warmer and slightly more humid air will clear out tonight with this cold front. While we'll continue to see the chances for a few more showers through midnight, none of those will be more than a downpour. There could be some minor gusty winds and a rogue rumble of thunder south of the thruway, but the chances are low. Overnight lows drop into the lower and mid 50s. While the frontal boundary settles to the south cooler air takes over and Sunday will be a pleasant fall day with afternoon highs in the mid 60s. Expect filtered sun as a warm front, somewhat associated with the frontal boundary we're dealing with now, pushes northward toward the Great Lakes. This will bring a few showers west of here overnight into Monday as another warming trend will begin. Monday will kick off the work week with temperatures surging back into the mid and upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. A large storm system that will have brought several feet of snow to some areas in the northern Rockies will make its way into the Great Lakes and bring the threat of rain heading toward the middle of the week.Before we get to the rain, one noticeable feature of this week will be near record temperatures Tuesday. Highs are forecast to hit 84°, just two degrees shy of 86° set in 1877 for October 1. Expect there to be a few showers around with this warm air along a frontal boundary that will be in no rush to get out of here. It will bring temperatures down for Wednesday and keep a few showers around the area. The storm system finally exits the region come Thursday with another chance for some rain. Temperatures continue their downward tumble Friday and skies start to clear out. Expect a more fall feel next weekend with both overnight lows and afternoon highs near average.