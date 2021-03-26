New gift card program aims to help Brighton Business recover

BRIGHTON, NY (WROC)- Brighton businesses are getting recovery help through a new program dedicated to supporting small business owners and bringing money into the Brighton economy.

The new Shop Brighton eGift card program benefits both business and residents by providing local gift cards that can be used at Brighton business.

Many small business owners, Joan Lincoln is still dealing with the blow of covid-19 on business.

“My clothing store took a huge hit, you know people weren’t in need of clothing but the home store Because people were at home….the home store did very well,” said Joan Lincoln, owner Panache Vintage and finer consignment and Panache home decor and gifts.

Lincoln was the first to sign up for the Shop Brighton eGift card program. The program, created through the Brighton chamber of commerce, offers gift cards that can be used at any participating Brighton business like Panache Vintage and finer consignment, helping owners to stay afloat and bring in new customers.

“My hope is that people catch on to the concept for buying a gift card for just shopping in Brighton,” siad Lincoln.

“This is an golden opportunity for all Brighton based business to join a program that cost them nothing to get into, only takes them a minute to join and is going to drive traffic to their business and help them get through this pandemic,” said Nelson Lopatin, President Brighton Chamber of Commerce

The program is registering business now and the hope is by April folks can buy gift cards for use in participating Brighton stores.

No cost for business registered with the Brighton chamber of commerce. The chamber is also sponsoring a 20% bonus aon purchased gift cards-an added incentive for people to buy and support local business.

“Its great for business to give us bonus, gift giving and just supporting small business,” said Lincoln.

“Business have a long way to go through to recover and we’re hoping that this type of program the e gift card is going to help our Brighton business get a jump start on the recovery,” said Nelson Lopatin.

More information on the program can be found here.

