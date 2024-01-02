ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The New York State Education Department has appointed a new fiscal consultant for the Rochester City School District.

Dr. Mark Potter, who retired in 2022 after ten years as District Superintendent of the Liverpool Central School District in Onondaga County, will work with the RCSD on school budget planning and implementation.

“The Rochester City School District will need to address the sunsetting of federal stimulus funds, the likely continued stagnation of local city support for the district, and the implementation of the district’s grade reconfiguration and facilities modernization plans. I am confident that Dr. Potter can help the district to address these issues so that they can focus on the critical work of improving academic achievement and ensuring equity for all students,” NYSED Commissioner Betty Rose said.

Potter replaces Jaime Alicea, who was appointed by the state as “district monitor”.

The position is paid for by state funds.