New fireworks tents draw last-minute first-time shoppers

July Fourth is nearly here and many people will be celebrating by setting off fireworks. Some fireworks are now able to be purchased legally in New York state. The fireworks tents that have popped up in the past few weeks have drawn many first-time fireworks shoppers.

Helping people choosing the right fireworks is what Robert Figuroa does at the Phantom Fireworks tent in Henrietta.

“I try to tell them which ones are the best ones, which ones you’ll have a good time with, depending on their budget which ones you’ll have fun with, so much variety,” said Figuroa.

Customer Shatoya Green said she saw the tents popping up and had to check it out. She’s never bought her own fireworks before.

“I’m looking at all the different fireworks and sparkles, seeing which ones to get, seeing which ones are the loudest ones,” said Green.

But it’s about a lot more than just the colors, size, and noise level. If you’re looking for firecrackers that shoot up into the air, you won’t find them. Those are still illegal in New York State. Figuroa said he’s not selling anything like that at the tent.

“Mostly fountains, smoke balls, nothing PA-based because we just legally got it three years ago, so we’re just moving on to it. We’re just trying to show the community how fireworks are, it’s nothing dangerous and all that,” he said.

Figuroa also gives safety tips to first-time buyers.

“Make sure there’s adults always around if you’re a child but for the adults as well you gotta stay 10 feet away, anything could happen any quick trigger or the strings could go up quicker than what it looks like.”

Figuroa said the fireworks he sells are low level compared to the ones sold in other states. He said they won’t make loud enough noises to disturb your neighbors.

To be sure you’re buying legitimate fireworks, always look for an official permit at the stand you’re buying from. Also, make sure the products you’re buying are fully sealed and haven’t been tampered with.

The fireworks tent in Henrietta will open through July 5. To see a full list of Phantom Fireworks tent locations, click here.