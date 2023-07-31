ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new resort out in Sodus is offering a unique sort of high-class experience.

Finger Lakes Treehouse is a small boutique resort opening this weekend, and despite the name, the rentals aren’t actually in the trees.

Owners Patrice Coney-Maxam and Darrel Maxam explain they’re similar to tiny houses. The Maxams brought their tiny house business from Atlanta to this area and are preparing for a busy end to the summer up north.

“We are excited,” says Patrice, “we’re going to be welcoming well over 1,500 guests have already RSVP’d. We will have live music, some incredible musicians, we’ll have food trucks, we’ll have wineries here, and we will be giving tours of the tree houses, and some giveaways.”

The resort is dedicated in honor of Coney-Maxam’s mother, who actually gave them the idea to bring their business to the finger lakes. She died this past January, but they say her spirit will be with them during the grand opening this weekend, August 5, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

With a sauna, personal hot tub, and spa services available, in addition to being just 20 minutes away from Sodus Point and the beach, the owners say the modern, elevated A-frame resort is an experience like no other in this area.

Learn more at maxamhotels.com