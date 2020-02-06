New Federal Policy aims to ban Flavored Vaping products

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Shops throughout Rochester are still advertising their electronic cigarette products, but a new federal ban on flavored electronic cigarette cartridges will force local shops to pull some of their products off the shelves.

Vape shops like Mad Hatter’s Hideaway are already starting to clear their shelves.

“We’ve already taken some off the shelves here and there. We kinda have them bagged up in the back until we hear an official statement that they’re banned,” says Joseph Courchaine, manager at Mad Hatters Hide Away.

Cartridge or pre-filled pods are used in electronic vaping products. These smoking devices have become popular for flavors like fruity pebbles and bubblegum, but some have said these flavors target kids. This contributed to a nationwide ban from the food and drug administration.

Ken Gregory, vice president of operations for Bad Drip Labs, says this is just one of the many restrictions that could help stop underage use.

“I think it will have an impact on the youth sales as a whole. New York state on their own does probably more significant regulation to limit youth access, including the 20% retail tax and a 5000 dollar fine for first infraction of selling underage,” says Gregory.

The ban doesn’t effect all vaping products, just the fruit and mint flavored cartridges. Employees at Mad Hatters Hide Away say their customers are still coming in.

“We still have people coming in to get the tobacco or menthol flavors, so I think that’s here to stay,” says Courchaine.

The new ban is not a law and it’s not binding. Critics say the plan the president announced back in September is dramatically watered down.

Experts say the ban can be challenged in court. Companies that want to continue making and selling any vape products have until May 12th to apply to the Food and Drug Administration.