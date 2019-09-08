New facility for West Webster FD

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A dedication ceremony was held on Sunday afternoon to commemorate the opening of the new West Webster Fire Department Station 1 on Gravel Road.

Some of the ceremony’s speakers included Commissioner Theodore Scardino and President G. Jack Gligora Jr.

This is the third time in 93 years that we have dedicated a main station for our fire district, Al Sienkiewicz said.

According to Sienkiewicz, the new facility incorporates bays for fire and emergency medical transport vehicles, a future built-in breathing apparatus maze, a segregated turnout gear storage area.

The new facility also has offices to accommodate administrative needs the district has.

The dedication was held at noon with opening remarks from Commissioner Scardino followed by tours and a “hose decoupling” ceremony.