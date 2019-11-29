New era for Knighthawks begins Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The brand new Rochester Knighthawks franchise will play its inaugural home opener this Saturday, November 30, at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.

The Knighthawks will host the Georgia Swarm beginning at 7:00 p.m.

The franchise’s Vice President of Business Operations Rob Minter, transition player Ryland Rees, and goaltender Rylan Hartley discussed the new beginning and the excitement surrounding it Friday during News 8 at Noon.

“The name ‘Knighthawks’ has been around for 25 years, but we are an expansion franchise,” Minter explained. “Our owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, bought an expansion franchise from the NLL last year, a little over a year ago now. And really ever since then, it’s been a building a program to get to where we are today and for opening night tomorrow night. So everything from developing our logo to our color scheme and our jerseys, as you can see here – they looked great – from ticket pricing and seating to our marketing and promotional plans. And really everything that goes into it. So it’s an old name if you will and we decided to keep it out of the sake of continuity and the brand that’s been built in the community in Rochester, but we’re an expansion franchise. So our general manager did everything from getting our players from the entry draft and the expansion draft and everything in between. And we’re ready to rock tomorrow night!”

The fun will begin long before the start of the game. “We have a red carpet experience for our fans tomorrow starting at 4:30,” Minter said. “So fans are actually welcome to come down to the rink and kind of stand outside and welcome the players.”

There will also be the introduction of a new mascot and a ‘happy hour’ inside the arena before the game. Both Rees and Hartley — who sported the new-look Knighthawks jerseys — are ready to go. “It’s incredible,” said Rees. “The way that the team and the organization are, to be able to come together in such a short amount of time has been amazing. And just the chemistry that the team has built already, we’re just really excited to see where it’s going to go.”

Hartley added, “I think this Knighthawks team will be an exciting group to watch. It’ll be an intense game. There are some great players on the floor. The coach has really brought a great team together and I think it will be a great group for the fans to watch.”

Get your tickets at the Blue Cross Arena Box Office, by calling (585) 454-5335, or online at the Rochester Knighthawks website.