ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — People with Alzheimer’s can now access a new drug that slows down the progression of the disease.

The drug, called Leqembi, was just fully approved by the FDA after undergoing multiple phases of clinical trials. Although it’s not a cure, those who have personally been impacted by Alzheimer’s have new hope.

In 2008, Matthew Mann’s father discovered he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. After fighting it for ten years, he sadly died from the disease. With Leqembi out there now, Mann wants current patients to know there is new hope to fight the disease.

“To have these treatments now, that is real hope and real progress,” Mann stated. “That’s why we continue to do what we do to raise funds for the research that’s going to ultimately lead to better treatments.”

Leqembi first received accelerated approval from the FDA in January. Since then, it’s gone through multiple clinical trials by the drug’s parent company, saying it slows down amyloid plaque buildup in the brain associated with Alzheimer’s by nearly 27%.

“The drug targets amyloid beta in the brain, which is a marker for Alzheimer’s disease,” Kristen Merlin, Alzheimer’s Association Director of Community Engagement, told us. “And in doing so is able to slow the progression of the disease in those living with either mild cognitive impairment or those living with early Alzheimer’s disease.”

“It’s a twice-weekly infusion,” Dr. Marla Bruns, co-director of Rochester Regional Health, added. “And that it requires a lot of MRI scans before the treatments and after the third, fifth, and seventh infusions.”

Patients are urged to talk with their doctor first to ensure they understand the possible side effects Leqembi can bring.

“The bleeding of the brain and the swelling of the brain,” Dr. Bruns warned. “But the benefits of the Leqembi trials looking at those risks we can be more educated when advising patients about when to try it and consider each candidate individually.”

How old a patient is can also be a factor in how effective Leqembi is on them too. Without insurance, Leqembi costs more than $26,500 each year, but now that it’s been FDA-approved, Medicare will cover 80% of the treatment.