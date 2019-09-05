New DMV location opens in downtown Rochester

A new Department of Motor Vehicles office has opened on Main street, the first downtown office in 15 years.

The new DMV location has some unique features including a kids zone and expanded cashier windows. Also available is a translation service and online reservations.

City leaders claim these feature will make going to the DMV a lot easier.

“Something the city has not had since 2003. It didn’t make sense that our largest municipality was served by several locations on a rotating basis with part-time hours,” said Adam Bello, Monroe County Clerk.

Bello said a central location is a matter of equity. For 15 years, people have had to travel to suburban offices. A hardship some can’t afford to make.

“We’re making it easier for the people to keep their license and registrations, and other motor vehicles documents up to date. Which is important because one of the leading reasons people lose their jobs or can’t get a new job is because of problems with transportation,” said Mayor Lovely Warren, City of Rochester.

“It walkable, it’s accessible, it’s convenient. The co-sharing, the co-location with social security, with traffic courts, it just makes everything so much easier and makes so much sense,” Congressman Joe Morelle, democrat for new york’s 25th congressional district.

The new office will increase hours from 55 a month to 160 a month, a 300% increase. Leaders say this will in turn make waiting times shorter and allow more people to visit the office.

“And as important as this is for the city of Rochester, I also want to make sure that all county residents know that increasing access to DMV services anywhere improves wait times and the quality of service at DMV locations everywhere,” said Bello.

Both County Clerk Adam Bello and Mayor Lovely Warren say this new downtown location will increase access for all 200,000 people in the city of Rochester.