New development plans for Colgate Crozer Divinity School

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A group in Rochester is not thrilled about new plans for the iconic property that was once home to Rochester Colgate Crozer Divinity School.

The Colgate Divinity School is moving to 320 North Goodman St. later this year and plans are underway for the property. The developers, Angelo and Ingrassi, want to re-purpose some of these historic buildings and construct two new apartment buildings.

These plans will accommodate the use and or reuse of existing historic buildings, namely Strong Hall, Montgomery House, and Trevor Hall.

They also want to maintain use of Saunders Hall and Andrew Hall as apartment buildings with 28 units. Two new buildings will also be put up with 52 apartments apiece.

Since 2018, this plan has been modified via 11 meetings involving neighbors in the area.

In all of this, a number of trees will have to be cut down and new parking spaces will have to be made. Originally, the developers said they would have to cut down 208 trees but that number has now gone down by a hundred and the parking spaces have been taken from 393 to 276, according to the developer.

Neighborhood Spokesman Bob Thompson said this redevelopment is needed, but not in the manner proposed.

Thompson said, “The neighbors and myself want to know what our legal possibilities are, what options we have there, and then we are going to review what has happened on the web site, or news additions to the web site.”

The Chief Operating Officer, Tom McDade Clay, said he feels the proposed plans are respectful to the campus.

“It’s time for us to transition ownership but we are doing it in a way that protects the integrity of the property, we understand that change is difficult, but we are confident that going forward this will continue to be a place that people can enjoy for generations to come,” Clay said.

The group met on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Artisan Church to discuss their concerns.

The legal hearings for this development project starts next week at City Hall.

