WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Local representatives in the trades industry are sharing new concerns on the construction of the fairlife production facility in Webster, a $650 million investment.

Grant Malone, president of the Rochester Building and Construction Trades Council, says the group is pushing for the construction to remain local, involving local employees rather than out-of-state.

Webster town supervisor Tom Flaherty says fairlife, a subsidiary of Coca Cola, has yet to announce what contractor it will use to build the plant or if local labor will be involved.

The Trades Council, however, is calling for a project labor agreement to diversify the workforce with a goal of keeping that work local.

Flaherty says the planning and zoning board of appeals process for the fairlife facility is expected to be completed by September 1.

If finished by then, fairlife would then apply for building permits on the 100-acre site on Tebor Road.

“We have people that live in our community that are trained, that support the community, send their kids to school here, pay taxes here, and live here. They need an opportunity to do the work on these projects, so they can stay here in Rochester. If you want to retain people in Rochester, they’ve got to be employed,” said Malone.

Malone says the Council sought a similar agreement with other recent, large projects including the Amazon warehouse in Gates and the Licycle facility in Rochester. Both efforts fell through, he says.

The Council remains hopeful they will meet with town of Webster officials soon to discuss the agreement.

“It’s important we push for this for the Rochester area. A lot of people think a project labor agreement is a union agreement. It is not a union agreement. Anybody can bid it,” said Malone.

News 8 has reached out to fairlife, asking if the company will opt into using union trades for the construction work or not, and have not received a response.