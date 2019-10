ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The former chairman of the Rochester Housing Authority is facing new charges on Friday.

A grand jury has returned a new 28 count indictment against George Moses. He now faces fraud and identity theft charges.

U.S. attorneys said the new charges are related to alleged scheme with former City Councilman Adam McFadden, to defraud the Housing Authority and an after school program called “Quad – A – for kids.”

Moses was also charged with making false statements to the FBI.