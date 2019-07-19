New car feature reminds parents to check the backseat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Every year we hear about kids left in cars in the extreme heat. There’s new technology that could stop it from happening.

Some General Motors and Nissan cars have it available now in some of their cars. The feature is called ‘rear door alert.’ The car detects when you’ve opened your back doors up to 10 minutes after driving.

Brandon Panzetta is a senior sales and leasing consultant at Vision Nissan. He said it’s a great feature if you have kids or even if you’ve just left your groceries in the backseat.

“It’s a nice feature when you park, you put the vehicle in park, you stop the vehicle, it’ll display a message, rear door alert,” he said.

In addition to that pop-up message, you can take it a step further and choose to have the horn beep if you don’t open the back doors after walking away.

“When it’s really hot out we always see those stories on the news people leaving their kids in cars, not intentionally, but it’s just nice to have that reminder so Nissan took the extra step,” said Panzetta.

Panzetta said this is standard in almost all Nissan vehicles and it will be standard in all cars by 2020. This is part of Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 initiative, which also includes features like blindspot warnings, emergency braking, and lane-departure warnings.