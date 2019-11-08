New bill proposed that would make Daylight Saving Time year-round

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — A new bill is in the works that would make Daylight Saving Time year-round in New York State.

On Sunday, we turned our clocks to standard time. However, one New York State Senator is hoping to make that a thing of the past for good.

“I think the large majority of my constituents and New Yorkers and Americans feel that this flipping back and forth between standard time and Daylight Saving Time is antiquated,”said New York State Senator James Skoufis.

Senator Skoufis is putting together legislation to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, 12 months out of the year.

Whether you prefer it lighter out later or earlier, he says there could be some benefits to Daylight Saving Time like crime reduction, less energy use and traffic fatalities. Although, he does say there are challenges.

“Part of the conversation needs to tie this bill to passage in other states so this would not take effect unless say New Jersey or Connecticut also passes a similar bill, especially since our rail systems, commuters are moving in and out of those three states in the tri-state area,” said Senator Skoufis.

A Congressional Research Service report last updated in July said since 2015 at least 39 states have “proposed legislation to change their observance of Daylight Saving Time.”

Skoufis said the bill will be ready by the start of the session in January.

